Cameron Parish still largely unaccessible due to Hurricane Laura devastation

CREOLE, La. (KLFY) — We’re currently here in Cameron Parish headed towards Creole, and we want to give you a look as to what this entire area actually looks like.

This entire road was submerged with water. Take a look right over here — this is some of the debris — one of the main concerns and issues when it comes to driving in this road.

Take a look over here at the water. Telephone poles completely knocked over on the entire drive here. It took us about four hours to drive here because of the power lines.

We talked to several residents, and here’s what one had to say.

“I want to get to my house,” said resident Scotty Trahan. “I ain’t waiting until the morning. We gonna see what we can do. My little tractor might not have enough power, but we’re gonna see what we can do. We’re gonna see what we can do, man.”

Now that was just one of the many people headed back into the area.

Most are unclear and uncertain whether they’ll actually have a home to go back to because of the water and the storm surges.