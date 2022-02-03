LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY ) – A local civil rights group is demanding answers from authorities in the shooting death of a suspect by a Lafayette police officer.

‘The Village 337’ is calling for the release of police body cam video to allow the public to see what actually happened.

Village 337 is a relatively new civil rights organization in Lafayette, but they are now front and center when it comes to these types of situations.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that our goal here is transparency,” said Devon Norman of The Village 337.

Norman says allowing the public to see the Lafayette police body cam video from the night Tyron Coates, 24, was killed, will provide prospective into what happened. The officer-involved shooting took place in the 1600 block of West Pinhook Road the night of January 23rd. That’s when an officer spotted a stolen car. Coates got out of the car and ran. Louisiana State Police say Coates reached for a gun, and that’s when the officer opened fire.

“We are not defending the individual or his actions. What we are defending is that the system does not have the right, the police don’t have the right to be judge, jury, and executioner,” said Norman.

The likelihood of law enforcement releasing the body cam video is very low, due to this being an ongoing investigation. There were similar requests for the public release of video after the shooting of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette Police in August 2020, but those requests were initially denied. It wasn’t until months later that the public saw what happened.

“We already don’t trust any investigation that comes out of your office. The only thing we will be able to trust, at this point, is the immediate release of that footage.

Louisiana State Police has confirmed that there is body cam video of incident. News 10 asked for a cop. However, LSP said ‘no’, because this is an active investigation.

The group is pushing for legislation that would require law enforcement to immediately release body cam video, to let the public see for themselves.

“They can say it’s under investigation, and until no longer under investigation, they can hold that footage. In the legislation, we are trying to take that loophole away,” said Norman