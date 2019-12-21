Live Now
UPDATE: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating early morning homicide

UPDATE (9:53 a.m.) — The victim has been identified as Brackus Guillory, 24, of Lake Charles.

ORIGINAL POST: LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide after shots were fired in the Brentwood area around 1 a.m. this morning (Dec. 21).

Deputies located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital. No identity was released pending notification of next of kin.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. No further information was made available.

This is a developing story.

