LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) deputy was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery and domestic abuse child endangerment, according to a press release from CPSO.

Brittney Williams, a deputy who had been working with the department for approximately 14 years, was arrested and fired from the CPSO on Tuesday.

The Lake Charles Police Department is the investigating agency in this case.