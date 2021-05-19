Calcasieu Parish schools closed for remainder of week

CALCASIEU PARISH, La (KLFY) — All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be closed for the remainder of the week, according to a press release from CPSB.

The CPSB made the following statement in its press release:

With the weather predictions continuing to change and more rain in the forecast, we must put the safety of our students, faculty, and staff first. With portions of our area still dealing with flooding, we do not feel that opening our schools at this time is a safe decision. After the year we’ve all experienced, we are saddened to once again be closing our doors, but we will be very happy to welcome everyone back on Monday, May 24. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families during this time, as these types of decisions are never easy to make.

Graduation ceremonies for Calcasieu high schools are planned to take place as scheduled.