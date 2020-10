LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Charles man faces charges after having inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13, according to Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies.

Tobias O. Andrews, 26, of Lake Charles, was charged with oral sexual battery and sexual battery. He was allegedly babysitting at the time of the incident. Andrews confessed to the charges and was booked in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.