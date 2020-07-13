Calcasieu deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s detectives are looking for possibly two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Lake Charles convenience store earlier today.

The first suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kayla Vincent. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene in a gold or tan Chevy Silverado. Detectives have reason to believe another suspect was waiting in the Silverado at the time of the robbery, said Vincent.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery or can identify the suspect or truck seen in the photographs, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.