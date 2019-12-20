Live Now
Calcasieu couple arrested for illegal possession of firearms, silencer and drugs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Two convicted felons were arrested again Thursday (Dec. 19) after officials discovered they were illegally in possession of numerous firearms as well as a homemade silencer.

John E. Carter, 39 and Lakeyta S. Carter, 34, of Lake Charles were arrested after an investigation into several vehicle burglaries in the area. Detectives received information that the stolen goods were being taken to the home of the Carters.

A search warrant turned up 3 AR-15 rifles, 5 pistols, and a homemade suppressor (silencer) in a container burined in the backyard. Two more pistols were found in fireplace of their residence, and the Carters were also found to be in possession of Promethazine.

Two of the firearms were confirmed as stolen. Detectives are awaiting the completion of ATF traces on the remaining firearms to determine if they, too, were stolen.

The Carters were arrested and booked on charges of two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, 10 counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felons, illegal possession of a supressor, possession of a controlled substance in the presence of juveniles, and possession of a legend drug. More charges are likely as the investigation continues.

