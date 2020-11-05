Cajundome to host Food Truck Fridays in November and December

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome announced it will play host to Food Truck Friday over five Fridays in November and December.

“Food Truck Friday will feature different food trucks & caterers from the best of the best in town in one centralized location,” said Cajundome officials in a press release. The event is free to attend. No outside beverages or food allowed.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Cajundome parking lot over the following Fridays:

November 13 and 20

December 4, 11 and 18

Food and merchandise vendors interested in participating can get more information at Cajundome.com.