LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The shine is coming back to the Cajundome roof.

Starting Monday and continuing all week crews with LA. Drone Services will be on hand as an actual drone executes the cleaning of the 13,000 ton concrete roof using soft washing equipment.

An operator handles the drone from the ground via remote control.

The Cajundome was built by the State of Louisiana, funded by the City of Lafayette and is owned by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.