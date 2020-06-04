Cajundome returns with free outdoor events in June and July

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of all of its spring and summer events, the Cajundome is reopening for three free outdoor events this summer under the banner “Louisiana Saturday Night.”

The events are scheduled for June 27, July 18 and July 25 on the Cajundome grounds with free parking at Cajun Field. They will open with a farmers’ market at 5 p.m. with various food and merchandise vendors, a food truck roundup, outdoor movies for families, live music, video gaming in the Cajundome’s Table Room, and a performance by Wonderland Performing Arts.

Proper social distancing measures will be in place for each event with face coverings encouraged. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs but no outside food or beverages.

“Support the Cajundome and local food and merchandise vendors by leaving your ice chests and outside food and beverage at home,” states the Cajundome’s website.

VIP tables will be available for the movie screenings. For $60, families can get seating for four, a family-size popcorn and four drinks. Tables are limited. The movies to be screened are “Frozen II” (June 27), “Space Jam” (July 18), and “Toy Story 4” (July 25).

Vitalant will also be on hand for blood donations during all three events.

Live music for the events is still to be determined.

For sponsorship information, call (337) 265-2355. Vendor information can be found online.

For more details, visit the Cajundome’s website.