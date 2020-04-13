Cajundome COVID-19 screening site to close Wednesday as testing moves to medical centers and clinics

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government announced it will be closing its COVID-19 screening site at the Cajundome after Wednesday’s round of testing.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said the site, which was set up early in the coronavirus crisis on March 18, was necessary because there weren’t many places tests could be taken. In the following weeks, screening and testing have become more readily available in medical centers and clinics, rendering the Cajundome site unnecessary.

Guillory said the site has administered 14,000 tests, or roughly 13% of Louisiana’s testing.

He also said crews will be cleaning the Cajundome as a precaution to make sure the location is safe and uncontaminated before any events return to the facility.

The city will continue to man 311 (or 534-TEST) as a prescreening and triage line for people with questions. Dr. Tina Stefanski said a comprehensive list of testing and screening sites will be compiled and then shared with 311.

