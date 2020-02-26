Cajundome, Convention Center to begin ‘Clear Bag Policy’ at both venues for all ticketed events

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Cajundome and Convention Center will be launching a Clear Bag Policy that will go into effect on March 1, 2020, for all ticketed events at both venues, a press release states.

They say it’s a part of their ongoing commitment to safety and security that aligns with the best practices at major entertainment and athletic venues across the country.

Additionally, the clear bag policy will also aid in providing a quicker, smoother screening process for event guests.

The Jason Aldean concert on March 5 will be the first major event at which this new policy will be enforced.

Each ticket holder, including children, may carry one approved clear bag, such as a one-gallon storage bag, plus a small purse.

The following bags will be permitted inside the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center and are subject to search.

Clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12” by 6” by 12”. Clutch or small purse, with or without a strap, which does not exceed 6.5” by 4.5” x 1”.

Equipment bag for necessary medical items including a diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

The policy will not apply to private events such as conventions, conferences, and weddings unless the event coordinator decides to implement the policy.

For more information www.CAJUNDOME.com