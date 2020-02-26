Breaking News
At least seven dead including shooter in rampage on Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cajundome, Convention Center to begin ‘Clear Bag Policy’ at both venues for all ticketed events

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Cajundome and Convention Center will be launching a Clear Bag Policy that will go into effect on March 1, 2020, for all ticketed events at both venues, a press release states.

They say it’s a part of their ongoing commitment to safety and security that aligns with the best practices at major entertainment and athletic venues across the country.

Additionally, the clear bag policy will also aid in providing a quicker, smoother screening process for event guests.

The Jason Aldean concert on March 5 will be the first major event at which this new policy will be enforced.

Each ticket holder, including children, may carry one approved clear bag, such as a one-gallon storage bag, plus a small purse.

The following bags will be permitted inside the CAJUNDOME & Convention Center and are subject to search.

Clear plastic bag that does not exceed 12” by 6” by 12”. Clutch or small purse, with or without a strap, which does not exceed 6.5” by 4.5” x 1”.

Equipment bag for necessary medical items including a diaper bag for age-appropriate children accompanied by an adult.

The policy will not apply to private events such as conventions, conferences, and weddings unless the event coordinator decides to implement the policy.

For more information www.CAJUNDOME.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
18 mph NW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 33F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Colder. Low 33F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Broken Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Few Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar