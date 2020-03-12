Cajundome cancels Comic-Con, postpones KISS concert and Monster Truck show

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome’s schedule of events has been largely postponed due to COVID-19 fears, with some events being canceled outright by promoters.

Cajundome Director Pam Deville said Louisiana Comic-Con, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been canceled, since the organization that promotes the event was unable to find another free weekend to reschedule at this time. Ticketholders can begin getting refunds on Monday, March 16 at 10 a.m., she said.

Meanwhile, next week’s KISS concert has been postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 7. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour has been rescheduled for May 29-30, when it will coincide with the Cajun Heartland State Fair. Tickets previously purchased for both events will be honored on the new dates.

While Lafayette Parish is not on the list of parishes with confirmed cases, we support our promoters and the artists in taking proactive action in preventing the spread of the virus,” said Deville. “We are disappointed that these events have felt the need to change dates, but we understand their concern.

“The Cajundome has always been committed to keeping our facility clean and sanitized, and we have also been closely following CDC guidelines and protocol to make sure we are not overlooking anything,” she continued. “During upcoming events, we are increasing our frequency of cleaning all surfaces, restrooms and concessions areas. We know fans and patrons have many choices in spending their entertainment dollars and we will always strive to make the Cajundome the first choice in Louisiana for ‘Live Events.'”

For more information on Cajundome events, call the box office at (337) 265-2100.