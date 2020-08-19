Cajundome announces new ‘Insiders’ membership program

LAFAYETTE, LA (AUG. 18, 2020) – The Cajundome has announced its new

enhanced “Insiders” membership program that features fan perks based on membership level.

The plans, ranging from free membership to paid membership accounts, include access to pre-show amenities, a concession coupon book, artist meet & greets, access to the Audi Lafayette VIP Club during major concert events, and more, Cajundome officials announced.

Fans can take advantage of early bird sign-up rates now through November 1st and memberships will be valid through the end of 2021.

“In light of the pandemic, the live entertainment industry has been hit hard and artists are hungry to get back on the road in 2021. We are confident that 2021 is going to be jam packed with events and we want to use this opportunity to give our fans unprecedented access and amenities for choosing to patronize the CAJUNDOME,” said Director Pam Deville.

For more information on the Insiders program and a list of included perks, visit

www.CAJUNDOME.com.