Cajun Navy joins in search for missing Opelousas teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – On Friday morning, the Cajun Navy joined in the search for a missing Opelousas teen.

19-year-old Kori Gauthier, was declared missing after her car was found abandoned on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

She was last seen when she was reportedly headed to LSU campus on Tuesday night.

Gauthier’s family realized she was missing when they discovered she didn’t show up to teach dance classes in Arnaudville. Her family says she had also missing an Orthodontist appointment as well.

In addition to search efforts from Baton Rouge police, the Cajun Navy has joined in to search the river.

Anyone with information related to Gauthier’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement at either (225) 578-3231 or (225) 389-2000.