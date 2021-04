LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajun Heartland State Fair is returning in May.

The CAJUNDOME’s Open Safely Plan has been approved to to allow the fair to resume on May 27-June 6. With new sanitizations and social distancing protocols in place, the CHSF will look a little

different but will still have the exciting entertainment line-up and ride offerings that fans enjoy

year after year.



More event information will be shared over the coming months but fans can click here for the latest updates.



