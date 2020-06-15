Cajun Field to host Garth Brooks drive-in concert shows June 27

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Live music is returning to the Cajundome in a way on Saturday, June 27, as the facility will host a pop-up drive-in concert at Cajun Field.
The Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Experience will hold two show times — one at 7:30 p.m. and a late night showing at 11 p.m., rain or shine. The drive-in concert is being billed as the largest ever one-night show airing at more than 300 outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.
Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19 through Ticketmaster. Admission is $100 per car or truck, which includes as many people as there are legal seatbelts with a maximum of six people. No RVs are allowed.
According to a press release from the Cajundome, the concert will be streamed through an FM transmitter for fans to listen to in their vehicles. Fans are encouraged to watch from inside their vehicles but may sit outside within the confines of their parking lot while maintaining social distance. Radio levels will be monitored by staff. Masks are encouraged while visiting restrooms or concessions facilities.
Fans are also being asked to support the Cajundome by leaving outside food and drink at home.