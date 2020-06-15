Cajun Field to host Garth Brooks drive-in concert shows June 27

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 file photo, Garth Brooks performs during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Like an ill-fated romance in a country song, Garth Brooks and Dublin just weren’t meant to be. Promoters say five Irish concerts by the country music star have been canceled after a battle between venue owners and local residents. More than 400,000 tickets had been sold for the gigs, due to start at Croke Park stadium on July 25. The stint had been billed as a “Comeback Special” for the 52-year-old superstar after more than a decade of semi-retirement. Brooks was originally scheduled to play two shows, and when the number was increased to cope with demand, some residents complained. City authorities gave permission for three concerts, but promoter Peter Aiken said Tuesday that attempts to reach agreement on the final two had failed and “no concerts will take place.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Live music is returning to the Cajundome in a way on Saturday, June 27, as the facility will host a pop-up drive-in concert at Cajun Field.

The Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Experience will hold two show times — one at 7:30 p.m. and a late night showing at 11 p.m., rain or shine. The drive-in concert is being billed as the largest ever one-night show airing at more than 300 outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19 through Ticketmaster. Admission is $100 per car or truck, which includes as many people as there are legal seatbelts with a maximum of six people. No RVs are allowed.

According to a press release from the Cajundome, the concert will be streamed through an FM transmitter for fans to listen to in their vehicles. Fans are encouraged to watch from inside their vehicles but may sit outside within the confines of their parking lot while maintaining social distance. Radio levels will be monitored by staff. Masks are encouraged while visiting restrooms or concessions facilities.

Fans are also being asked to support the Cajundome by leaving outside food and drink at home.