Cajun Field stadium to be renovated with $15M gift from Our Lady of Lourdes

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Cajun Field stadium will soon undergo major renovations thanks to a gift from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center has committed a $15 million gift over 15 years for the project, securing naming rights for the new home of Ragin’ Cajuns Football, making it the largest philanthropic gift in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics history.

The gift will deliver significant support for the planned renovation of Cajun Field.

The completed project , Cajun Field at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium, will be the most extensive renovation in the facility’s 50-year existence.

“This transformational gift from Our Lady of Lourdes will play a pivotal role in the future of our campus community and Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “Our Lady of Lourdes is one of the most vital organizations in Lafayette, as well as across Acadiana, and we are extremely grateful to join in this partnership to create a first-class game day experience for Cajun Nation and our student-athletes.”

The new west tower of the renovated facility will feature premium suites, a luxurious club level and club seats, loge boxes, and press box. The premium amenities available to Ragin’ Cajuns fans will offer new avenues for their involvement with the football program and the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Foundation.

Premium suites include indoor private seating as well as available outdoor seating for suite holders and their guests. Other amenities include access to the climate-controlled club area, premium catered food and beverages, a cash bar with top-shelf alcohol, the ability to add additional food and drink, and a suite attendant to assist with game day needs.

Loge boxes feature private outdoor seating and come with access to premium parking. Club seats will be assigned outdoor seating with high-quality chairs with armrests and beverage holders. Patrons in the loge boxes and club seats will also have access to the club area and all of its amenities.

The club area will also serve as a dining facility for Louisiana’s more than 400 student-athletes throughout the year.

Additional plans for the project include a new video board, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade, and operational and office spaces for Department of Athletics staff.

To read more about the project, visit the Ragin’ Cajuns website.