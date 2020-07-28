Cajun Cannabis owner speaks out about drug charges being dropped more than a year after deputies raided his business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against Travis DeYoung, the owner of Cajun Cannabis, more than a year after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office raided his business.

“I knew that in time everything would become less controversial,” DeYoung told News Ten.

On April 20, 2019, DeYoung opened Cajun Cannabis. Four days later, sheriff’s deputies raided his business and seized all of his merchandise containing CBD.

DeYoung was arrested and faced drug and weapon charges.

“It’s not that I didn’t expect it. Being in this industry, I knew there was a high, high probability and chance of something happening legally,” he said.

DeYoung says the raid and his arrest was a misunderstanding and says it caused confusion over CBD laws in Louisiana.

He says months before he opened Cajun Cannabis, Congress passed the Federal Farm Bill, which made products with less than .3% CBD legal.

DeYoung says his products fell into that category, but law enforcement officers were not fully educated on which CBD products were considered legal at the time.

“It’s a controversial, confusing and gray area. Laws change quickly. There’s a lag. There’s a buffer time before laws change and officers are educated on it,” he said.

Regardless, he says he fully expected his drug charges to be dropped once the misunderstanding about CBD products was cleared up.

“I wouldn’t change anything. It all happened the way I expected it to,” DeYoung told News Ten.

DeYoung says he’s not angry about the raid or his arrest because his story has helped law makers and law enforcement agencies to better understand CBD and hemp.