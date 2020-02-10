Cable TV show about missing children to feature Keiosha Felix case

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — An upcoming episode of a cable TV show will feature the story of Duson’s Keiosha Felix, who has been missing since 2012.

The show, “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” will air on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Keiosha was 15 years old when she vanished from Duson, Louisiana in April 2012. At the time of her disappearance, Keiosha was living with her young daughter in a group home for teenage mothers. She was five feet tall and weighed 120 pounds. Her nickname is “Red.”

According to the show’s producers, authorities believe Keiosha may be in Duson, Baton Rouge, or Houston.

“We are encouraging any viewers with any information on Keiosha’s whereabouts to call or text us at 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit online at our dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com,” said producers in a press release. “These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities.”

John Walsh, formerly of “America’s Most Wanted,” hosts the show, helping to track fugitives on the run and find missing children. The episode will air at 9 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.