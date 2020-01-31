Butterfly Effect helping bring donated prom dresses to everyone

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Butterfly Effect Project is about a little bit of fabric that can make a big difference for young women across Acadiana.

“We put a call out on Facebook, asking for 60 dresses in 60 days,” said Butterfly Project Outreach Coordinator Kisharra Angelety. “The response was unbelievable.”

Overwhelming support from local businesses and the community is what’s keeping the project alive. Nora Mire’s Cajun Creations Store is accepting donations anywhere from new or gently used formal dresses, shoes, and accessories.

“I love seeing the excitement when they find that dress and they say yes to that dress,” said Cajun Creations Owner Nora Mire.

The goal? Angelety says it’s not only to alleviate the stress of shopping, but to build teenagers’ self-esteem and confidence.

“It’s phenonemal,” said Angelety. “It’s fulfilling, I feel like a fairy godmother.”

As they collect donations, they’re also preparing for a big giveaway at the Northgate Mall.

“It doesn’t matter what your income is,” said Mire. “It doesn’t matter if your parents make lots of money or no money. Any junior or senior in the Acadiana area can come get a dress.”

Anyone interested in getting involved can stop by the Northgate Mall this Saturday to help sort out donated dresses.

