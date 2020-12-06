Business owner dragged by shoplifting suspect’s car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need the public’s assistance identifying a suspect who allegedly entered the iPhone Repair 4 Less store, selected a phone and then fled the business.

According to police, it happened Saturday around 11:45 a.m. on E. Pont des Mouton Road.

Police say the owner of the store chased the suspect, and at one point, had him in his grasp as the suspect entered his vehicle.

However, the suspect drove off while dragging the owner in a 4 door silver Honda Accord, police said.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward, police said.