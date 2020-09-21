Bus to travel to Alexandria MegaShelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees looking for place to stay

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Evacuees who have been displaced by Hurricane Laura and are looking to get into the state’s non-congregant shelter program can take a free bus ride out of Lafayette on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to get to the Alexandria registration center.

Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (AVOAD), the state’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and 232-HELP are teaming up to provide transportation services. To qualify for the DCFS/Red Cross non-congregant sheltering, evacuees must register at the Alexandria MegaShelter Reception Center.

Hurricane Laura evacuees in Acadiana who are unable to return to their homes, are without transportation and are in immediate need of a place to stay are eligible. Primary consideration will be given to residents of Calcasieu, Cameron and parts of Beauregard parishes.

The first bus trip is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 22 and will continue as needed while the non-congregate shelter program is in operation. Pickup time is to be determined.

The bus will leave from the Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St. in Lafayette.

Evacuees who believe they qualify should call (337) 232-HELP or 211 to learn more.