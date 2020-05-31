Burrow: ‘This isn’t politics. This is human rights.’

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Former LSU and newly drafted Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took to social media Friday, May 29, to weigh in on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”

Burrow’s tweet was one of the latest public statements from athletes, celebrities, and officials condemning the actions of the police officers in Minneapolis on May 25.