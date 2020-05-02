Burger Tyme to return to Lafayette for one day, Saturday, May 9 as a “Cajun Blaze Pop Up”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Burger Tyme may have been closed in Lafayette since the turn of the century, but it will be returning for one day this month.

According to the official Burger Tyme website, the creators of the Cajun Blaze are teaming up with Acadian Superette on Lamar St. in Lafayette to sell the much-missed burgers on Saturday, May 9. The website states that you will need to pre-order your burgers and said details on how to pre-order are coming soon. In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, all orders will be take-out only.

Being touted as a “Cajun Blaze Pop-Up,” the burgers can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 9, or until supplies run out.

The official website states the iconic restaurant closed in 2000, but recipes for the Cajun Blaze and other Burger Tyme favorites can also be found on the website.