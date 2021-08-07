Bullet still lodged inside Chris Ardoin’s back but Zydeco legend says he’s ‘bouncing back’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Friday marked exactly one week since gunfire erupted at a Louisiana music festival in Colfax leaving two people injured including Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin and a 14-year-old.

Ardoin was reportedly still on stage when multiple people shot into a crowd at the Zydeco Bike Fest in Colfax, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s office said.

So far, the shooter(s) are still on the loose.

On Friday, the Zydeco music legend took to social for the first time about the shooting where he said:

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes!!! Greatly appreciated!!! Waiting to see about getting this bullet extracted or if it’ll have to stay, so I’ll be out a few more weeks.”

Hours after news of the shooting broke, Chris’ wife Kerri Ardoin posted on social media that because Chris was a well built guy that the bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs.

“One inch…and we have a totally different outcome!” Ardoin said on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said there were thousands of people leaving the event at the time of the shooting.

Chris Ardoin was billed as the event’s headliner and had just finished his set when the shooting occurred.

The 14-year-old’s condition remains unknown.

Ardoin ended the post saying, “A lot of changes going forward.”

So far, Ardoin is still scheduled as the headline performer at the Sept. 17 Downtown Alive in Lafayette.