Bullet grazes man’s head in St. Martinville shooting

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A St. Martinville man is in stable condition after his head was grazed by a bullet Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Vivier Street.

When police arrived on scene they learned about a disturbance between two people that led to an exchange in gunfire.

Police said they found the victim at a local convenience store suffering from a bullet graze to the side of the head.

They say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as Isiah Francois.

Anyone who has information related to the shooting or who knows Francois’s whereabouts, are asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3000.