Buchanan Street parking garage repairs begin Tuesday, April 20

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown_parking_garage_0_20180801031916

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Structural repairs to the six-story Buchanan Street parking garage in downtown Lafayette will begin on Tuesday, April 20, according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The project includes repairing steel beams and columns and installing crash-rated guardrails.

In the interest of public safety, the garage was closed to the public in October 2018. Corrosion has damaged more than 50 percent of the steel beams and columns that support the garage’s floors.

Last year approximately 200 panels, held by several corroded hangers and weighing more than two million pounds, were removed to reduce the load on the garage.

In late February, the City and Parish Councils approved $1.6 million for the project. Repairs to the 344-car garage are expected to be completed in 9 to 12 months, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar