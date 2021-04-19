Buchanan Street parking garage repairs begin Tuesday, April 20

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Structural repairs to the six-story Buchanan Street parking garage in downtown Lafayette will begin on Tuesday, April 20, according to a press release from Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The project includes repairing steel beams and columns and installing crash-rated guardrails.

In the interest of public safety, the garage was closed to the public in October 2018. Corrosion has damaged more than 50 percent of the steel beams and columns that support the garage’s floors.

Last year approximately 200 panels, held by several corroded hangers and weighing more than two million pounds, were removed to reduce the load on the garage.

In late February, the City and Parish Councils approved $1.6 million for the project. Repairs to the 344-car garage are expected to be completed in 9 to 12 months, weather permitting.