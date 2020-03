LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- One woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Broussard.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:50 p.m. on March 2, 2020, deputies responded to the scene of the crash in the 500 block of Bayou Tortue Road.

The driver, Jada Goody, 33, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation, the LPSO said.