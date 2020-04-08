1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Broussard police, fire department offering birthday drive-by celebration during ‘stay at home’ order

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Broussard police are working hard to brighten kids’ birthdays during the COVID-19 stay at home order.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Broussard police announced a new program offering to send a police unit and a firetruck past the home of a kid celebrating a birthday.

“Some children may not understand why they cannot go to school, to their favorite entertainment venue, or celebrate birthdays with friends. for those of you hoping to make your child’s day special, we would like to assist.”

Police ask parents planning a birthday drive by to call 337-837-9867, Ext. 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar