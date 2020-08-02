Broussard native makes her mark singing national anthem at Houston Astros game

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Broussard native and singer-songwriter Madi Conrad has made the big leagues, singing the national anthem this week at a Houston Astros game and announcing she will be singing for the team more this season.

Conrad, 18, sang the national anthem for the Astros twice before singing virtually on Sunday when Houston hosted the Seattle Mariners.

Conrad said she has been playing music her whole life and sings at various restaurants and events around Lafayette.

She said she has an agreement with the Astros to sing the national anthem at their games throughout the season.

“I’ve always wanted to sing for the MLB or the NFL,” Conrad said.

