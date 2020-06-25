Broussard man arrested on multiple drug charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A suspicious vehicle complaint in the 2900 block of Atchafalaya River Hwy. in St. Martin Parish led to the arrest of a Broussard man on multiple drug charges.

44-year-old Larry Lyons of Broussard was arrested Friday after a search of his vehicle revealed a large amount heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine HCL, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Lyons was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $75k.