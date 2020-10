LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Broussard man is accused of hiding a cell phone in a bathroom to video a 14-year-old victim while the child was taking a shower.

Charles Leblanc, 39, is charged with voyeurism and obstruction of justice. LeBlanc was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Thursday afternoon.



Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou tells News 10 that the juvenile reportedly discovered the hidden phone.

LeBlanc is being held on a $60,000 bond.