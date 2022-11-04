LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with three counts of contractor fraud and contempt of court.

Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas turned himself in on Sept. 20 and was charged with one count of contractor fraud.

According to LPSO, in August and Septemeber, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired “Two Brothers and a Van” of “Lee’s Construction” to repair damage to their home by Hurricane Ida.

In both cases, the residents were charged for work that was not completed. In one case, a third-party inspector determined the work that had been done was shoddy and in need of correction, but the contractor refused to correct the problems. LPSO said that in some cases, the shoddy work led to new damage to the homes.

At some point, the contractor stopped communicating with the residents altogether, LSPO said.

Through investigation, detectives developed the Lee brothers as the suspects and determined that they did not possess proper licensing to perform the work.

Clark Lee’s bond has been set at $96,220.50.

Harris Lee Jr. has been released after posting bail of $20,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone who hired either of the Lee brothers or one of their companies and the work was not completed properly is asked to contact LPSO at (958) 532-4320.