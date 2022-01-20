Bridges and overpasses main concern as potential bad weather approaches

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The impending weather situation has state and local road crews getting ready for what’s next. The main concern is freezing of bridges and overpasses.

“Preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best,” said St. Landry Parish Public Works Director Barry Soileau.

In St. Landry Parish, they have 32 tons of small gravel that will be used to treat bridges. The public works department loaded three dump trucks. They’ll be on stand by just in case.

“We have people on call. We have trucks ready and available. Whatever comes up tonight we are going to handle it,” said Soileau.

The DOTD is also getting ready. Road crews have five trucks ready, filled with brine solution. They will spray the solution on bridges and overpasses, on state highways and interstates.

“We’re possibly looking at impacts, focused on the northern part of the DOTD district. That includes Evangeline Parish, St. Landry Parish, and here in Lafayette,” said Deidra Druilhet, DOTD spokesperson. “We’re prepared to address winter weather impacts, whether further north, or in the Lafayette area.”