Brian Pope removed from Lafayette City Marshal office after attempting to resign

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Brian Pope was removed from his position as Lafayette City Marshal by a judge just minutes after he tried to resign from the office via email Thursday morning.

Pope was no longer allowed to hold the office after he was convicted on three malfeasance in office charges. He had the option to voluntarily step down when he exhausted all of his appeals after the Louisiana Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal in October.

When he didn’t resign initially, 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes and Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney filed to remove him last week. A hearing on that topic was Thursday morning.

About a half-hour before the hearing, Pope attempted to resign with an email that he sent to the Louisiana Secretary of State and Judge Thomas Duplantier’s clerk. Duplantier had not seen Pope’s attempted resignation email before the start of the hearing.

Pope did not show for the hearing.

“I don’t think this resignation negates the order,” Duplantier said. “I think there was ample time to do this before 10 a.m.”

Stutes and Haney asked for Duplantier to sign an order to remove Pope for his felony conviction.

“I don’t believe that it’s official to just email the prosecution your resignation,” Haney said. “It is a final conviction and the (state) Constitution is clear on this.”

The hearing lasted two minutes.