BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Police in Breaux Bridge are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and who hasn’t been seen since late Friday night.

Police say 65-year-old Patsy Thibodeaux was last seen at around 10 p.m. on March 12.

Anyone with information should call or message police at 337-332-2186.