Breaux Bridge’s Crawfish Festival postponed for the first time ever due to coronavirus

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge has postponed its annual Crawfish Festival in response to the coronavirus.

The Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge has happened every year since 1959, but for the first time the festival has been postponed.

“2004 was probably the only other time that we had some difficulty, and it was only due to weather,” Crawfish Festival Association President Mark Bernard said. “This is actually the first time it’ll be postponed.”

For a festival that brings 35,000 people to Breaux Bridge every may, Bernard says the city’s economy could take a hit.

“It is the largest event in our parish, St. Martin Parish, by far. It brings the most tourists at any given time of the year, and any time you bring additional tourists into a city or its community or parish this size, it does nothing but help,” Bernard said.

He says they’ve been considering pushing back the festival for over a month and says it was the right decision.

“It’s a large part of the culture of this area. It’s been a tradition that many people look forward to year after year,” Bernard told News Ten.

A weekend of fun, however, could be a death sentence for some during this pandemic.

“I would just like for the public to understand that we’re doing the right thing, as difficult as it may seem. Be patient with us, and worst scenario, we’ll be back in ’21 and make up for the year we lost,” Bernard added.

The Crawfish Festival was scheduled to take place May 1- May 3, but now, officials are hoping they can reschedule it for this fall.