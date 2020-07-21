COVID-19 daily updates

Breaux Bridge woman faces principal to attempted first-degree murder charge in University Avenue shooting investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 29-year-old Breaux Bridge woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for her alleged connection to a July 10 shooting in the 800 block of University Avenue, police said.

Lafayette Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the shooting happened during an escalated alternation between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The suspect still remains at large, Griffin said.

Authorities have not specified Tiffany Duncan’s alleged involvement in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

She faces one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

