1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Breaux Bridge woman arrested in connection with Dec. crash that killed two

Local
Posted: / Updated:
State Police_1519247082224.jpg.jpg

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in an investigation into a Dec. 15 crash that resulted in the deaths of two men.

On March 17, 2020, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police I arrested Caitlyn Hebert.

Toxicology results showed Hebert was impaired at the time of the crash, Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

Hebert was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges:

  • 1 count of LRS 32:122- Vehicles turning left at intersection
  • 1 count of LRS 32:52- Driver must be licensed
  • 2 counts of LRS 14:39.1- Vehicular negligent injuring
  • 2 counts of LRS 14:32.1- Vehicular homicide 

Gannon Sam, 21, and Chayce Gobert, 26, both died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar