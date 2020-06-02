Breaux Bridge police officer placed on leave pending investigation over Facebook post about nationwide protests

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after he reportedly admitted to posting an “immature” Facebook post over the weekend.

According to the Breaux Bridge Police Department, the agency initiated an internal investigation into the May 30 social media post by one of its officers, Dustin Landreneau.

Landreneau has since apologized for saying in the post, “You don’t see them burning the unemployment office or the food stamp office,” in what appears to be a response to the mass number of protests happening around the country.

Original story: ‘Sorry for my immature post’ — Breaux Bridge officer apologizes for Facebook “joke” made about protesters

The officer has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with civil service protocols and Louisiana Law, the department said Tuesday.

The investigation is pending.