Breaux Bridge Police hunting shoplifting suspect who fled from officers

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police are on the lookout for a shoplifting suspect who fled from police on foot on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Joshua Michael Dore is wanted on charges of theft, entry or remaining after forbidden, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal trespassing and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Breaux Bridge Police responded to a call on Thursday regarding shoplifting with two suspects. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. A short pursuit started, and the driver crashed the car. Three people fled on foot. One was arrested at the site. Dore, the second person, has had a warrant issued for his arrest. The identity of the third person is still unknown.

If you have any information on Dore’s whereabouts or the location of the third suspect, please call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186.