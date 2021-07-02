Breaux Bridge PD officer receives award for saving man in I-10 accident

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge police officer is being recognized for her heroic actions, after saving a man involved in a serious accident on I-10 on New Year’s Day.

Officer Sharay Arabie says the man was badly injured. After he stopped to help the driver of a car that hit a concrete wall in a construction zone shortly after midnight, the man was hit by a car.

“If he was going to survive, he needed to get to a local hospital immediately,” said Arabie. “He didn’t have the time to wait for the ambulance to get there. With the help of the fire department, we helped him get into my patrol vehicle and transported him to St. Martin Hospital.”

For her quick actions that saved the man’s life, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu presented Officer Arabie with the Lifesaving Award, for going above and beyond. She received a certificate, and a pin she wears on her uniform. It’s a high honor for police officers.

“We are here to help and provide a service, and help the citizens out,” said Cantu. “It means a lot, especially to these officers.”

“It’s a huge thanks, but the real thanks is knowing I helped save someone’s life and got him back to his family and children,” said Arabie.

Arabie says the man she saved has recovered, and is doing well.