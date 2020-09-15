Breaux Bridge native and NYU grad creates free virtual learning program

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Many students are finding that the transition from brick-and -mortar classrooms to online learning, is difficult.

And as students struggle to adjust, parents are also having to adjust their work schedules and finances to accommodate their child’s new educational environment.

Knowing that multiple families across the U.S are facing this same issue inspired two N-Y-U graduates to create a free online platform to support middle and high school students who are tackling virtual learning.

Arielle Andrews says, “The idea stemmed from knowing that essential workers just didn’t have the time or the ability to check in on their students. We’re really targeting essential workers as well as single parent households, families of color, under resourced families and then beyond that anyone who could benefit.”

Andrews used her affiliation with different organizations to find someone who had her same drive and passion for giving back to the community.

Tyler Benjamin, who’s originally from Breaux Bridge, says when he received the call from Arielle, he immediately jumped on board.

“I’ve been building a lot of tech lately, but this is one that would allow me to touch back into the community and have a direct impact on parents.

Benjamin says lesson check-in volunteers will also offer support to families and motivate children with weekly check-ins.

“It’s not all about helping them with just school, but there is some mentoring that could be involved. There are some other aspects of this call and this weekly check-in that could go into account as well and then from there it’s history.”