Breaux Bridge man loses everything in mobile home fire

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man lost his home and possessions in a mobile home fire Wednesday.

“Everything pretty much, from clothes to memories, appliances. Everything is completely gone,” Alfred Williams said.

Alfred William’s neighbor called him Wednesday afternoon to tell him his mobile home was in flames.

When he finally made it home, there was not much left inside the home he lived in for nine years.

“It was just devastating, and in times like this right now with COVID going on, nobody needs this going on. So as a family, we’re going to stick together. We’re going to help him whichever way we need to help him,” Williams’ cousin, Denzell Alexander, said.

Inside his home, Williams’ food, furniture and appliances were lost, but he says the hardest thing to replace will be his collection of specially made shoes.

‘The special shoes were caused in an accident like ten years ago, a motorcycle accident. I lost two inches of my foot, and my shoes really cost,” Williams said.

While Williams says the fire is devastating, he says he’s motivated to keep pushing forward by the fact that no one was hurt, and even his puppy named Buddy made it out alive.

“It could have been worse. We’re still here. No one got hurt,” he told News 10.

Alfred Williams is accepting donations to help him get back on his feet. He’s currently living in a motel.

He says anyone can send donations to $butum4 or $denzellalexander on CashApp.