BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — A Breaux Bridge man is dead after his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve early Sunday morning.

Tige Cobbs, 47, of Breaux Bridge, was killed near the intersection of the I-49 service road and Judson Walsh Drive. His vehicle struck a retaining barricade at around 2 a.m.

Toxicology test results are pending. No other occupants were in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.