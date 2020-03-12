Breaking News
This weekend’s Patty in the Parc included on growing list of events cancelled due to coronavirus precautions
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Breaux Bridge man arrested on rape charge

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nelson Reed Theriot (SMPSO)

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 45-year-old Breaux Bridge man was arrested in an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

The investigation began on Feb. 20, 2020, by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, March 12, 2020, deputies issued a search warrant inside a home in 1400 block Nina Highway where they arrested Nelson Reed Theriot.

Theriot faces one count of third degree rape.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar