Breaux Bridge man arrested on rape charge

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 45-year-old Breaux Bridge man was arrested in an investigation into an alleged sexual assault.

The investigation began on Feb. 20, 2020, by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, March 12, 2020, deputies issued a search warrant inside a home in 1400 block Nina Highway where they arrested Nelson Reed Theriot.

Theriot faces one count of third degree rape.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.