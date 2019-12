According to Henderson Police, a Breaux Bridge man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges.

Officials say they saw 63-year-old Herbert Hall driving an ATV on Henderson Hwy.

Officers stopped Hall, who said he had just purchased the ATV in Breaux Bridge and was returning to his home in Butte La Rose.

They say he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked in the parish jail.