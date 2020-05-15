Breaux Bridge man arrested on drug and firearm charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -- A fourteen-year-old juvenile that had been wearing an ankle monitor for previous violent crimes allegedly stole a vehicle and may have been involved in two of three shooting incidents reported this morning (May 15) in Opelousas.

Between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. this morning, Opelousas Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 100 block of Lincoln Street and three separate shooting complaints in the 900 block of Bernice, the 100 block of Lincoln and the 1300 block of W. Park Ave. Two victims were injured and taken to local hospitals. One is listed in stable condition, while the other is listed in critical condition, according to Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry. A residence was also struck by gunfire.