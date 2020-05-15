Breaux Bridge man arrested on drug and firearm charges

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- A Breaux Bridge man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities searched a home in the 1800 block of Anse Broussard Highway Friday morning.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents reportedly found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash and firearms.
Quinton Paul Marshall, 39, faces the following charges:
- LA. R.S. 40:966A(1); Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)
- LA. R.S. 40:967A; Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
- LA. R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- LA. R.S. 14:108; Resisting an Officer
- LA. R.S. 40:1023C; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- LA. R.S. 14:95E; Firearm in the Presence of CDS (2 Counts)
- LA. R.S. 14:95.7; Possession of Firearms With Obliterated Number or Marks
- LA. R.S. 14:79; Violation of Protective Orders (2 Counts)
Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. No bond had been set as of Friday evening.